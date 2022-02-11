British PM Boris Johnson warns of 'Bloodshed' as diplomacy deadlock on Ukraine conflict continues

Feb 11, 2022, 08:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Ukrainian and Russian officials met in the German capital for talks on ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine but nearly nine hours of talks failed to produce a breakthrough on signing a joint document. However, both sides have agreed to keep talks with French and German officials aimed at ending an eight-year separators conflict in eastern Ukraine but the lack of progress marked a setback for efforts to defuse the crisis. For more insights on this, we are joined by WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma live from Ukraine.

