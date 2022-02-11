British PM Boris Johnson warns of 'Bloodshed' as diplomacy deadlock on Ukraine conflict continues

Ukrainian and Russian officials met in the German capital for talks on ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine but nearly nine hours of talks failed to produce a breakthrough on signing a joint document. However, both sides have agreed to keep talks with French and German officials aimed at ending an eight-year separators conflict in eastern Ukraine but the lack of progress marked a setback for efforts to defuse the crisis. For more insights on this, we are joined by WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma live from Ukraine.