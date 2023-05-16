British men are taking thousands of pounds to pose as fathers for migrant womens' babies

An investigation conducted by the BBC in the UK has found that a number of British men are taking payments of thousands of pounds to pose as fathers for migrant women's babies. The investigation, by BBC newsnight, found that the fraud is happening in different communities around the UK. It uncovered agents operating across the UK who find british men to be fake fathers. British men are being offered up to 10,000 pounds to add their names to birth certificates - enabling a child to get UK citizenship and giving mothers a residency route.