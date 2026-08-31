/BRICS summit 2026: Xi Jinping, Putin, Pezeshkian among top leaders heading to Delhi

India is preparing to host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12–13, bringing together some of the world's most influential leaders. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and several other heads of state are expected to attend the high-profile gathering. The summit comes amid major geopolitical tensions across West Asia, Europe and the Indo-Pacific. With BRICS expanding its global footprint, discussions are expected to focus on trade, economic cooperation, global governance reforms, energy security and strategic partnerships among emerging economies.