/BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi calls for BRICS cooperation across sectors

Published: Sep 13, 2026, 14:20 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 14:20 IST
BRICS leaders gathered for the main open session as PM Modi took the floor to open discussions on inclusive global growth. Modi flagged serious concerns over the "weaponisation of technology and critical minerals," warning it could hinder shared progress and prosperity for the bloc. He also pointed to rising geopolitical tensions hurting ordinary lives worldwide, stressing that BRICS must strengthen resilience, especially for the Global South, through better supply chains and tech access.