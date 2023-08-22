BRICS Summit 2023 LIVE: Ramaphosa honours China's Xi Jinping with South Africa's highest honour

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
India China and Russia Brazil and South Africa created the BRICS, one of the world's most important economic blocs. The summit is taking place in Johannesburg, South Africa. South Africa's President Ramaphosa honoured Xi Jinping with South Africa's highest honour 'Order of South Africa'.

