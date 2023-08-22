BRICS Summit 2023: Beijing is pushing BRICS to become a full-scale rival to G7

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
India Russia China Brazil and South Africa have formed one of the world's most important economic blocks the BRICS. Heads of state and government will attend the Summit in South Africa's Johannesburg as they seek to widen their influence and push for a shift in global geopolitics. To know more watch what the Greek Ambassador to India Dimitrios Ioannou has to say.

