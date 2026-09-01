/Breaking: Top Courts allow police to pursue FIR against known criminals at Jantar Mantar

Big relief for thousands of students who took to the streets after the July 20 NEET paper leak protests. The Supreme Court has quashed all FIRs filed against protesters between July 20 and 25 across every state and union territory, except those with serious criminal antecedents. Using its special Article 142 powers, the CJI-led bench said it wanted to protect the "future prospects" of young protesters. Following the order, the Cockroach Janta Party called off its planned September 5 march in Delhi.