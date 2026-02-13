/BREAKING: PM Modi Congratulates BNP’s Tarique Rahman, Says Victory Reflects People’s Trust

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has achieved a historic landslide victory in the 2026 parliamentary elections, sweeping the nation and securing a majority in the 300-member Jatiya Sangsad. Millions of voters participated in this landmark election, the first since the 2024 Gen Z-driven uprising that ended Sheikh Hasina’s long tenure. BNP leader Tarique Rahman emerges as a central figure in Bangladesh’s political future, winning both of his constituencies.