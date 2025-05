On the night of 3-4 May, Pakistan, for the tenth consecutive night, violated the ceasefire along the LoC (Line of Control). The Indian army responded to the unprovoked attack "swiftly and effectively". The killing of 26 people in India's Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday (Apr 22)—the deadliest attack on civilians in the Himalayan region in a quarter of a century—has triggered widespread public outrage across the world's most populous country. In the aftermath, New Delhi has accused Islamabad, its regional rival, of supporting "cross-border terrorism".