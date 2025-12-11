LOGIN
Breaking: Nobel Peace Prize Winner Machado Makes First Appearance in Months in Oslo

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 11, 2025, 08:04 IST | Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 08:04 IST
María Corina Machado, the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner, made a powerful first public appearance in Oslo following her award, symbolizing hope and vindication for Venezuela's pro-democracy movement.

