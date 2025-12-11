LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Breaking: Nobel Peace Laureate Maria Corina Machado Speaks at Press Conference

Breaking: Nobel Peace Laureate Maria Corina Machado Speaks at Press Conference

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 11, 2025, 16:04 IST | Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 16:04 IST
Breaking: Nobel Peace Laureate Maria Corina Machado Speaks at Press Conference
Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado addressed the media in a press conference, sharing her views on global peace, solidarity, and the ongoing efforts to promote human rights worldwide.

Trending Topics

trending videos