/BREAKING: Netanyahu Rejects Lebanon Truce, War Against Hezbollah To Continue

Tensions in the Middle East remain high as Israel signals that the ceasefire does not extend to Lebanon, raising fresh fears of escalation. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that operations against Hezbollah will continue despite truce talks elsewhere. With over 1,500 people killed and more than 1.2 million displaced in Lebanon, the humanitarian crisis is deepening. Iran has called for a halt to hostilities on all fronts, but uncertainty around the ceasefire continues to grow.