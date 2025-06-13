Breaking | Israel Strikes Iran: Iran's Tasnim News Agency Says IRGC Chief Killed

Israel has launched a ‘preemptive strike’ on Iran, said Israeli defence minister early Friday (Jun 13). A state of emergency has been declared in Israel following the military action. “Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future,” Israel Katz said. Iranian state media has confirmed the killing of Revolutionary Guards chief Major General Hossein Salami in Israeli strikes.