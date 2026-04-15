/BREAKING: Iran's Chilling Warning To US Amid Hormuz Blockade

Published: Apr 15, 2026, 19:00 IST | Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 19:00 IST
Tensions in West Asia are rising sharply as Iran issues a strong warning to the United States over its naval blockade. Tehran says continued restrictions could violate the fragile ceasefire and trigger retaliation across key global shipping routes, including the Red Sea, Persian Gulf, and Sea of Oman. With nearly 90% of Iran’s trade dependent on sea routes, the stakes are high, raising fears of wider disruption to global oil and supply chains.