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Breaking: 51 Indians working with Russian army have died in war

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 21:20 IST | Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 21:20 IST
India's Foreign Secretary has confirmed that 51 Indian nationals have died while working with the Russian Army in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

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