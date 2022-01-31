Brazil: Heavy rains kill 19 in Sao Paulo, governor announces emergency aid

Jan 31, 2022, 03:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Torrential rains have caused flooding and rains in the country's most populous state of Sao Paulo killing at least 19 people, 11 of the victims died on Sunday after landslides buried several homes and cities in the interior of the state.
