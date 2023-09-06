Brazil: Extratropical cyclone kills at least 21 people

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
The extreme weather in the south of the country has displaced more than 3,700 people with more flooding anticipated. 1 min. Torrential rain and winds caused by an extratropical cyclone have left at least 21 people dead in southern Brazil, officials said Tuesday, September 5, warning more flooding may be coming

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos