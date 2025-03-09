Brad Sigmon Killed In US First Firing Squad | Deadly Squad Returns To US | US News | Trump | WION
Advertisment
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
In the US, a convicted criminal was executed by firing squad for the first time in 15 years. On March 7, in South Carolina, Brad Sigmon was executed by a group of three prison employees.
In the US, a convicted criminal was executed by firing squad for the first time in 15 years. On March 7, in South Carolina, Brad Sigmon was executed by a group of three prison employees.
Advertisment