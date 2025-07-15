Boston fires: 9 killed, 30 injured in fire at assisted living centre

At least 9 people were killed and more than 30 residents were injured in the raging fire that broke out at an assisted living facility in Fall River, just south of Boston in the United States. Five firefighters sustained injuries in the incident. A firefighters union said inadequate staffing hindered the response to the blaze and that rescuers could have saved more lives with more manpower.