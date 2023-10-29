BNP Party says Bangladesh's main opposition leader arrested

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
Bangladeshi authorities detained a key opposition leader a day after huge protests were held against the prime minister Sheikh Hasina in a statement. Bangladesh Nationalist Party said that Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamar was arrested. His daughter maintained that he was detained by the police.

