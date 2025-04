Stocks, dollar sink and gold hits record high, world's largest money manager BlackRock sounds alarm over US economy. The warning is blunt. The signs are flashing red. America may already be in recession and markets are reacting. In fact, the world's biggest money manager is not mincing words. Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, says the US may already be in a recession. Speaking after China announced a sharp ramp-up in tariffs on American goods — up to 125% — is painting a sobering picture of economic uncertainty and market chaos.Watch in for more details!