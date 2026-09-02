/BJP steps up attack on DK Shivakumar government

The Opposition BJP in Karnataka has officially kick-started a massive 10-day ‘Ballari Chalo’ Padayatra from Lingasugur in Raichur to protest alleged systemic corruption under the ruling Congress administration. Led by senior party stalwarts including BS Yediyurappa, BY Vijayendra, Basavaraj Bommai, and Jagadish Shettar, the march aims to highlight major financial scandals such as the ₹89 crore Valmiki Corporation scam, alongside widespread governance failures and drought mismanagement