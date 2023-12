The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday sprang a surprise and announced the name of three-time Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav as the new chief minister of the central Indian state Madhya Pradesh, bringing an end to the tenure of Shivraj Singh Chouhan who led the election campaign of the party that won 163 seats in the recent assembly elections, while defying all concerns of anti-incumbency.