Billion Dollar Idea episode 13 - Ace Micromatic Group

In the latest episode of WION's "Billion Dollar Idea" show, the spotlight is on Shrinivas G. Shirgurkar, the driving force behind India's largest manufacturer of machine tools - Ace Micromatic Group. Ace Micromatic is a pioneer in the manufacturing sector, revolutionising industries with state-of-the-art technology and is recognised for its expertise in precision machine tools and automation solutions. Join Jasper Reid as he delves into Shrinivas G. Shirgurkar's leadership journey at Ace Micromatic Group. Shirgurkar, Benedict Machado and their mentor, Ashok Sathe, built the specialist firm. Together, they transformed an idea into a multi-million-dollar company. For a closer look at Shirgurkar's journey and to discover what he envisions as his lasting impact, don't miss the "Billion Dollar Idea" show. Watch the unfolding narrative of leadership, innovation, and success in manufacturing solutions.