Biden staffers met with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s aides before Trump indictment

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Just weeks before Special Counsel Jack Smith filed charges against former President Trump for allegedly handling classified documents, the White House counsel's office met with a key member of his staff, raising serious doubts about coordinated legal actions against President Biden's likely opponent in 2024.

