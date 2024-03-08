Biden says political violence 'has no place in America' | US State of Union Address

US President Joe Biden delivered his annual State of the Union address to US Congress. Biden started his State of the Union Address with a focus on defending democracy economic recovery and Reproductive Rights but before any of this was brought up he attacked Russian President Putin for the Ukraine war. Biden warned Putin that he will not back down. Biden said that the US is standing up against China's unfair economic practice, standing up for peace and stability across the Taiwan state and revitalizing its partnership with allies like India. Watch to know more!