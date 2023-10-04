Beware China! Indian Air Force swears by Russian S-400 | 'Deployment till full disengagement'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
With China’s growing belligerence, the border has become a battleground for testing wills and resilience. New Delhi is banking on the S-400, a formidable surface-to-air missile system. Air Chief Marshal V-R Chaudhari says the Indian Air Force will remain deployed till full disengagement at the line of actual control. Here's more on India-China tensions and the russian s-400 missile systems...

