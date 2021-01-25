LIVE TV
Budget 2021
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Budget 2021
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Bernie's home made mittens become world famous after meme fest
Jan 25, 2021, 11.55 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Jennifer Ellis has never met Bernie Sanders but she is enjoying a taste of celebrity thanks to him: it was she who made the folksy and now virally popular mittens that the Vermont senator sported at Joe Biden's inauguration.
Read in App