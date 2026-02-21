/Bernie Sanders Warns: AI Could Erase Millions of Job

Published: Feb 21, 2026, 22:45 IST | Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 22:45 IST
US Senator Bernie Sanders has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) could displace millions of jobs, raising concerns over automation, economic inequality, and the future of work. Sanders emphasized the need for regulatory frameworks, worker protections, and policies to ensure AI benefits society rather than exacerbating unemployment. The warning adds to growing global debate on AI’s impact on labor markets and social stability.