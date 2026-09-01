/Benjamin Netanyahu spills details on how he convinced Trump to strike Iran

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is facing backlash after openly boasting, in a Hebrew-language interview ahead of Israel's October elections, that his "close to 1,000 hours" on American television helped him influence US leaders and finally push Washington to strike Iran. "It took a long time to bring the United States to its senses," he said. The remarks surface as the Pentagon stays quiet on Army Secretary Dan Driscoll's abrupt exit, reportedly following months of tension with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.