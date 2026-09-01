/Bengaluru to global stage: Shaping cinema's biggest icons

Bengaluru and Karnataka have long been the epicenter of extraordinary cinematic talent, fostering stars who redefined Sandalwood and dominated Indian cinema nationwide. From foundational legends like Dr. Rajkumar, Dr. Vishnuvardhan, and Shankar Nag to international icons like Rajinikanth—who started his journey as a bus conductor in Bangalore—the state's rich culture has shaped legendary performers. Explore how modern powerhouses like Yash, Rishab Shetty, and Rakshit Shetty brought local Kannada stories to global audiences, alongside top actors like Prakash Raj, Arjun Sarja, Deepika Padukone, and Anushka Shetty who rose from Karnataka to rule multiple film industries. Watch to discover the inspiring journeys of the biggest stars who rose from Bengaluru and Karnataka.