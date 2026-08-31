/Bengaluru citizens & activists protest at Lalbagh botanical garden

Hundreds of Bengaluru residents gathered at Lalbagh to protest the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) Amendment Bill, 2026. Under the amendment, up to 5% of protected city park land can be used for public utilities. Protesters joined the “Walk in Lalbagh. Walk for Lalbagh” campaign, demanding the protection of Bengaluru’s shrinking green spaces. The Bill allows the government to use 12 acres of Lalbagh and 15 acres of Cubbon Park for public infrastructure.