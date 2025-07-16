LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Beijing reacts to Trump’s 50‑day ultimatum to Putin
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 10:14 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 10:14 IST
Beijing reacts to Trump’s 50‑day ultimatum to Putin
Videos Jul 16, 2025, 10:14 IST

Beijing reacts to Trump’s 50‑day ultimatum to Putin

US President Donald Trump's fresh tariff threat aimed at Russia and its trade partners has not gone down well with China, which has expressed strong disapproval of the US's pressure tactics.

Trending Topics

trending videos