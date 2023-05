In an exclusive interview, British music composer Bobby Krlic speaks to WION’s Zeba Khan on making music for Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Beau Is Afraid', a horror thriller that pits the Oscar-winning actor in the most extraordinary situations. Bobby teamed up previously with the film’s director, Ari Aster, on the 2019 horror film, 'Midsommar'. Beau is Afraid released in theatres in India on May 26.