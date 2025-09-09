/Banksy targets British justice: New mural of judge striking protester sparks uproar

Published: Sep 09, 2025, 09:21 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 09:21 IST
A new Banksy mural has ignited fierce debate after appearing on the wall of London’s Royal Courts of Justice. Depicting a judge striking a protester with a gavel, the provocative piece was quickly confirmed by the artist on Instagram — and just as quickly covered up by officials citing building preservation rules. As crowds gathered and critics weighed in, questions over free speech, protest rights, and artistic censorship surged once again.