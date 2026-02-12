LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Bangladesh Votes First Time Since Hasina’s Ouster as BNP Faces Jamaat Challenge | WION

Bangladesh Votes First Time Since Hasina’s Ouster as BNP Faces Jamaat Challenge | WION

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Feb 12, 2026, 12:45 IST | Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 12:45 IST
Bangladesh Votes First Time Since Hasina’s Ouster as BNP Faces Jamaat Challenge | WION
Bangladesh is voting in its first national election since the removal of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, marking a pivotal moment in the country’s political landscape. Millions of voters are heading to polling stations as major parties compete for control of the 300-seat parliament. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party is widely seen as a leading contender, while Jamaat-e-Islami has emerged as a significant force in the post-Hasina political environment. The contest is being closely watched for its potential impact on governance, stability and Bangladesh’s broader political direction. Authorities have tightened security nationwide as voting continues.

Trending Topics

trending videos