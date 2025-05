Bangladesh: Tax authority ends 2-week strike after Yunus govt retracts move

Bangladesh tax workers have now ended a strike that lasted over two weeks in response to the Yunus government's decision to overhaul the country's National Board of Revenue. The agitation staged by the revenue workers halted after the interim government said that it would be addressing their demands to stop the overhauling of the body. Amid the entire row, the tax collections remain stalled for two entire weeks in Bangladesh whose economy has been in doldrums. Watch in for more details!