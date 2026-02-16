/Bangladesh's Next PM Tarique Rahman Faces Major Challenges Ahead

Published: Feb 16, 2026, 21:15 IST | Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 21:15 IST
Tarique Rahman, set to become Bangladesh's Prime Minister after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) landslide win, faces severe challenges. Inheriting a fragile economy and broken law-and-order from the ousted regime, he promises a "zero-tolerance" approach to corruption and reforms to restore democracy, while navigating delicate relations with India, managing high public expectations, and implementing the July National Charter reforms.