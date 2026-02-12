/Bangladesh Polls Underway as BNP Faces Tough Jamaat Challenge | WION

Published: Feb 12, 2026, 15:00 IST | Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 15:00 IST
Polling is underway in Bangladesh as voters cast ballots in a closely watched national election. The contest features a high-stakes political battle between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami, drawing widespread attention across the country.
The elections are being monitored for their potential impact on Bangladesh’s political landscape, with authorities overseeing voting operations amid heightened public and political interest.