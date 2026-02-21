/Bangladesh Launches First Election Lab at Shahjalal University to Strengthen Democracy

Published: Feb 21, 2026, 16:00 IST | Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 16:00 IST
Bangladesh has launched its first-ever election lab at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in a move aimed at enriching the country’s democratic process.
The initiative is designed to advance research on voter behavior, electoral systems, data transparency, and polling methodologies. Officials say the lab will serve as a hub for academic study and policy innovation in election management.
The launch marks a significant step toward strengthening institutional capacity and modernizing Bangladesh’s democratic framework.