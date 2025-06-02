Published: Jun 02, 2025, 09:06 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 09:06 IST
Bangladesh: International Crimes Tribunal charges Hasina with mass murder
Bangladesh's Ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is facing charges at the International Crimes Tribunal for alleged war crimes, including mass murder and systematic attacks on protesters. The high-profile hearings are being live-streamed, drawing global attention to the controversial case and raising political tensions in Bangladesh. Watch to know more!