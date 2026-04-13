/Bangladesh High Commissioner To India Hails Bilateral Ties

Mauritius: Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, M. Riaz Hamidullah, has described the recent visit by Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman to New Delhi as an "intense week" that signals a cautious but sincere effort to reset bilateral ties between the two neighbours. Speaking on the three-day official visit from 7-9 April to WION's Sidhant Sibal, Mr Hamidullah said the foreign minister "no stranger to Delhi" engaged in frank discussions.