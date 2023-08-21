Bangladesh dengue death toll reaches 485

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
In the most recent daily count, hospitals in Bangladesh reported 2,711 new cases of dengue fever, bringing the year's total number of illnesses to 57,127. According to information released by the Directorate General of Health Services, the mosquito-borne illness killed 12 more individuals in the 24 hours prior to Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of fatalities to 273 overall.

