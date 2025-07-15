LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 15, 2025, 13:14 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 13:14 IST
Axel Tuanzebe sues Manchester United for alleged negligence
Manchester United are being sued by one of their former players. Congo's Axel Tuanzebe has filed a legal complaint alleging medical negligence by the club. Watch in for more details!

