LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Australia signs 'biggest ever' $6 bn deal with Japan to buy 11 advances warships
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 05, 2025, 13:29 IST | Updated: Aug 05, 2025, 13:29 IST
Australia signs 'biggest ever' $6 bn deal with Japan to buy 11 advances warships
Videos Aug 05, 2025, 13:29 IST

Australia signs 'biggest ever' $6 bn deal with Japan to buy 11 advances warships

Australia’s defence minister, Richard Marles, said on Tuesday that his country is set to acquire 11 Mogami-class frigates from Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Trending Topics

trending videos