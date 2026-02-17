/Australia Refuses to Repatriate Citizens From Syrian Camps Despite US Warning

Published: Feb 17, 2026, 09:30 IST | Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 09:30 IST
Australia has confirmed it will not repatriate more citizens from Syrian detention camps, despite some nationals reportedly being released due to “technical issues.” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stressed that any Australians who manage to return independently would face the full force of the law. The issue remains politically sensitive, as many of those held in the camps are linked to alleged extremist networks, raising national security and legal concerns.