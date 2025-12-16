/Australia Probes Bondi Killers With IS Links Who Visited Philippines

Australia is reeling after a father and son opened fire on crowds at Sydney’s Bondi Beach during Hanukkah celebrations, killing 15 people and wounding dozens more. Authorities say the attack was driven by ISIS-inspired extremist ideology and was designed to terrorize the Jewish community. Investigators are probing the gunmen’s overseas travel, possible radicalization links, and whether warning signs were missed. The massacre has reignited debates over gun laws, counter-terror failures, and the rise of antisemitism in Australia.