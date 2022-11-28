LIVE TV

World

South Asia

India

Sports

FOLLOW US ON:


Australia former PM to face censure motion over secret ministries affair

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 03:22 PM IST

Australia's Labor government said that it will move a parliamentary censure motion against former Liberal prime minister Scott Morrison this week after an inquiry found his secret appointment to multiple ministries undermined trust in government. Morrison, who lost power in a general election in May, secretly accumulated five ministerial roles during the COVID-19 pandemic: health, finance, treasury, resources and home affairs.