Aston Martin tests skittish market with $1 billion junk bond sale

Oct 29, 2020, 11.00 AM(IST)
British luxury car maker Aston Martin AML.L is testing investor appetite for risky assets days before the U.S. election with a 840-million-pound ($1.1 billion) junk bond sale, one of the largest deals of its kind in Europe this year.
