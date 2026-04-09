/Assembly Elections In India: Official Window for Voting Ends, Results Scheduled on May 4

Published: Apr 09, 2026, 20:15 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 20:15 IST
Polling has officially concluded across Assam, Puducherry, and Kerala, marking a crucial phase in India’s Assembly elections. Voters turned out in large numbers, reflecting strong democratic participation across regions. With the voting window now closed, attention shifts to May 4, when results will be announced. Political parties and candidates are gearing up for the final outcome, as the verdict is expected to shape the regional political landscape.